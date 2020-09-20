Election 2020: Akufo-Addo raises expectations too high and that's his problem - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says one of the problems President Akufo-Addo has is that he raises expectations too high.
Mahama who rounded up his tour of the Bono Region on September 20, 2020, says Akufo-Addo always chooses the populist approach and raises the hopes of many which comes back to haunt him.
The NDC flagbearer says he has spoken with some traditional rulers in the Bono Region and has taken a lot of advice from them concerning leadership.
"These are traditional rulers who have acquired years of experience of leadership so when they give advice I listen carefully and take it in good faith. They were talking about leadership and not being populist and managing expectations of people and I think that is one of the problems Akufo-Addo faces, he raises expectations so high but very low on delivery"
Mahama also said Ghanaians are aware that he is more credible than President Akufo-Addo.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo is “heavy” on giving promises but “low” on delivery.
Mahama also promised to address all their concerns if he is voted into power come December 2020.
Many have already tipped the upcoming 2020 polls to be a two-horse race between President Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC.
The two will be squaring off for the 3rd time after both won one contest each.
A number of promises have been made by the two but the most debatable promise currently is Mahama promising to legalize Okada.
The NPP on the other hand says they will not legalize Okada but would rather find a more suitable way of keeping these riders in the transport business.