Engage in issue-based campaign - Otokunor to aspirants

Aspirant of the General Secretary position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor has admonished members of the party to run a clean campaign devoid of personality attacks and rather push their message to connive delegates.
He said by doing so will guarantee a united front ahead into the 2024 elections.
“We want to win power, we’re not each other’s enemy, we must be united together to defeat the NPP and reward our people and the country at large,” he said.
He mentioned this during his speech to delegates in the Bono Region.
READ ALSO: NDC extends date for filling nominations for national polls
Dr. Otokunor is vying for the substantive General Secretary position to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketia and has commenced his campaign activities across the country.
He has therefore been outlining his “10 point agenda for power 2024” message to the delegates across the constituencies.
As part of his message, he called for a united party anchored on the strong foundation of elections winning machinery, reward for party members and building a stronger NDC through establishing constituency based business support unit for the party.
He said that party members must join hands and fight relentlessly to take power from the rulling government the NPP administration.