EPPI survey: Dr. Bawumia is 3 points ahead of Alan, voters want Mahama replaced in 2024

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, NDC will have a better chance of winning the 2024 election if former President John Mahama is replaced with a new candidate, respondents in a recent survey have suggested.
According to the survey conducted by European Public Policy Institute (EPPI), 61 eligible NDC voters opined that John Mahama should not run for third time as the flagbearer of the party ahead of 2024.
Also, the conclusion of the survey revealed that, the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has an upper hand over Alan Kyeremanten – Minister for Trade and Industry, as a successor or Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer ahead of 2024 general elections.
The scope of the research by EPPI included; National Representative sample of 1258 eligible voters, Data collection period 1/02 – 6/02, Margin of error +/- 3%, CAPI (Phone interviews) and Representative sample of age, gender, income level, region, urban/rural previous vote (2020)
The European Public Policy Institute -Centre is committed to informing policy and professional practise with sound evidence. As such, it is involved in two main areas of work:
Systematic reviews: This includes developing methods for systematic reviews and research syntheses, conducting reviews, supporting others to undertake reviews, and providing guidance and training in this area.
Research use: This includes studying the use/non-use of research evidence in personal, practice and political decision-making, supporting those who wish to find and use research to help solve problems, and providing guidance and training in this area.