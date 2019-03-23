Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko deny reports to contest Prez Akufo-Addo in 2020

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has moved swiftly to deny reports in the media that he will contest for the Presidential candidate slot of the NPP in 2020.
In a disclaimer issued by him, it said that a story on www.ghanacrusader.com suggested that he wanted to contest President Akufo-Addo for the flagbearer slot in 2020.
He has denied the claims and asked the public to treat this as fake news with utter contempt.
The story with the headline ''Boakye Agyarko To Contest Akufo Addo Ahead Of 2020' is a complete fabrication by some faceless persons for mischievous purposes according to Mr Agyarko.
DISCLAIMER; BOAKYE AGYARKO TO CONTEST AKUFO ADDO AHEAD OF 2020
My attention has been drawn to a fake news publication on www.ghanacrusader.com with an election poster artwork.
Let me state without equivocation or the fear of contradiction that this is the product of an over heated imagination in their continued orchestration to tarnish my image.
I ask the general public to treat this fake news with utter contempt.
Boakye Agyarko
House No. 146/4
Asesewa Road, Adorme.
Odumase Krobo.
