Four Ghanaians join UK House of Commons

Four Ghanaians have found their way into the UK House of Commons after securing a win in the elections held on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
The four, made up of two females and two males, won on the tickets of the Labour Party and the Conservative Party respectfully.
While, Abena Oppong-Asare won the Erith and Thamesmead Constituency with 48 per cent of the votes and a majority of 3,758, Bell Ribeiro-Addy won the seat to represent the Streatham constituency after securing 54.8 per cent with 30,976 votes.
Their male counterparts, Adam Afriyie also retained the Windsor seat with 31,501 votes and Kwasi Kwarteng, also kept possession of his Spelthorne seat with 18,000 votes.
The two newly elected female MPs who took to Twitter to announce their victory, also used the opportunity to thank family and friends for diverse supports rendered in cash and kind.
While both seats have been known to be mainly occupied by representatives from the Labour Party, there was a drop in the percentage of votes for the party.
Abena Oppong-Asare was assured of victory after Long-serving MP, Teresa Pearce, stepped down prior to the election.
With a background in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent she works as a researcher for the London Assembly Labour Group focusing on equalities.
The four are expected to take their oath of office on December 17, 2019, when the House meets to start the new Parliament.
Source: Myjoyonline.com