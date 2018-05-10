Fred Amankwah-Sarfo withdraws from NPP chairmanship race

An aspiring National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, has withdrawn from contesting the national chairmanship position of the party.
Mr. Amankwah-Sarfo announcing the decision to step down on Thursday said “after several consultations, I have come to the conclusion that, the time is not right for me to contest the elections at this time”.
Mr. Amankwah-Sarfo’s decision to withdraw comes few hours to the close of picking of nominations forms on Thursday May 10, 2018.
Mr. Amankwah-Sarfo has promised among others things to extend the government's digitalization agenda to the party should he be given the nod.