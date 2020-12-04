Full text: Akufo-Addo’s speech at Presidential Peace Pact 2020

Slack sold to business software giant for $27.7bn Salesforce has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack for $27.7bn (£20bn)…

GCB Bank denies GH¢52.5bn transfer allegation GCB Bank Limited has denied allegations that the bank made unauthorised…

Four Ghanaian officials to partake in WAFU Cup of Nations Four Ghanaian officials have been selected for the 2020 WAFU Cup of Nations in…

Leicester City manager provides update on Daniel Amartey's injury Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on the injury…

2020 election: EC warns against filming of ballot paper The Electoral Commission, EC has warned that persons who take photos of their…