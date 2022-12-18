General Mosquito bites Ofosu Ampofo to win chairmanship position

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito has won the NDC chairmanship position following the party's 10th national delegates congress held on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
He toppled the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in a high-stake election that saw four candidates vying for the slot.
General Mosquito won decisively by 5,574 votes representing 65.17 percent, while his closest contender Ofosu Ampofo who failed to retain his position obtained 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent of the total valid votes cast.
The other two aspirants Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei managed 38 and 52 votes respectively.
General Mosquito bowed out as the NDC’s General Secretary after serving in that position for almost two decades.
Mr. Asiedu Nketiah will now take control of the opposition NDC as National Chairman ahead of the 2024 general election.