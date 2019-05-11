Ghana card : Fraud allegations by NDC absurd - Kweku Baako

The Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has described the fraud allegations by the NDC about the Ghana Card registration as absurd.
The NDC at a press conference on Wednesday, May 8 alleged that the ongoing Ghana Card registration is part of a grand scheme by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2020 elections.
The opposition party said that its members are being sidelined in the registration process to acquire the national identification card.
Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor, who addressed the press conference said a recent arrest of National Identification Authority (NIA) officers caught registering persons at a private residence and pass the approved hours for the exercise is evidence that the process is fraught with fraud and irregularities.
The irregularities, Mr Otokunor said, is proof that “the NPP intends to use the acquisition of the Ghana Card as one of its methods towards manipulating and rigging the 2020 elections.”
But sharing his thoughts on the emerging issues from the Ghana card registration on Joy FM, Kweku Baako said the position of the NDC is absurd.
"Those things I hear when they are talking about fraud, this is meant to help rig election 2020 and again such an absurd proposition."
According to him, it does not make sense for the NDC to draw that conclusion, because the case of some NIA officials registering people at odd times is a specific case that needs to be investigated and not linking it to election rigging.
Ghana Card registration malpractice : NIA will not shield any staff
The National Identification Authority, NIA has assured the public that the authority will not shield any official who is involved in any illegal activity in connection with the registration for the Ghana Card.
According to him, the staff of the authority have been duly informed of the fact that when they engage in registration malpractice the authority will not shield them.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Wednesday, May 8, Head of Public Affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdeti in reaction to some officials of the NIA who were caught for allegedly registering some individuals for the national identity card, Ghana Card at night said per his information no one has been arrested yet.
He added that the NIA is ready to provide the police with any information they need to carry out their investigations.
Francis Palmdeti also refuted claims by the NDC that some staff of the NIA are deliberately refusing to register known NDC supporters for the Ghana Card.
READ ALSO :
- Ghana Card : Don't hesitate to report unqualified applicants - NIA to Public
- Ghana Card : NIA officers caught registering people at night
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com