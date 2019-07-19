Ghana, Cuba long-standing relationship will last forever- Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia says the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Cuba will last forever.
Dr Bawumia on July 18, 2019, met and interacted with Ms Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, the Vice-President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.
The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest between Ghana and Cuba, particularly in the area of healthcare.
Cuba and Ghana have always had a great relationship as the former exports doctors to help our health sector.
There is also a long-standing relationship in economic cooperation.
Dr Bawumia joined the people of Cuba for a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of their national hero, Jose Marti at the Plaza Revolution in Havana.
Dr Bawumia is in Cuba on a two-day official visit.
He is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the Graduation Ceremony of 232 Ghanaian doctors trained at the University of Medical Sciences, in the northern Caribbean country.
The Vice President will leave Cuba on July 20, 2019, for Vancouver, Canada to lead Ghana’s delegation on a Trade and Investment Mission, organised by the Ghana High Commission in collaboration with the Canada Africa Strategic Investment Group Inc.
