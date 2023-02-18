Ghana remains committed to global “Climate Change” goal – Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Adu Jinapor has stated that Ghana under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, remains committed to the global effort aimed at stopping the negative impact “Climate Change” is having on the planet.
Abu Jinapor in a post noted that on Friday, 17th February, 2023, at the invitation of the United Kingdom government, he “joined the British Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt. Hon. Therese Coffey, MP, Ministers from other forest countries, and Chief Executives of the private sector, at the Lancaster House, London, United Kingdom, for the Nature Action – Private Sector Mobilization Event”.
“The purpose of the event according Abu Jinapor, to was to catalyze and demonstrate delivery of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), a landmark agreement adopted at the 15th Session of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity, held in Montreal, Canada.
“Our deliberations outlined how Governments, Indigenous Leaders, Private Sector and Civil Society will support the delivery of the GBF, the 10-Point Plan for financing biodiversity and the shift towards a nature and climate positive economy” Jinapor wrote in his post.
“Forest and nature-based solutions have proven to be one of the potent and verifiable solutions to climate change. And Ghana, as a respected member of the international community, under the distinguished leadership of President Akufo-Addo, will continue to work with all stakeholders, domestic and international, to halt climate change and deliver 1.5 degrees for peoples and planet” he added.
Forward action
The UK brought together foreign governments, philanthropy and business leaders to drive forward action to protect and restore nature at the Lancaster House event.
The event was aimed at driving “delivery of the deal agreed by almost 200 countries at the UN Nature summit in Montreal in December (COP15), which included a framework requiring countries to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and to protect 30% of the world’s land and ocean by the same date”.
“The framework requires a major push to increase the amount of money invested in tackling nature loss and restoring threatened habitats such as mangroves, rainforests and grasslands.
“The agreement set out a target to mobilise $200 billion per year globally by 2030, including $20 billion in flows to developing countries by 2025, rising to $30 billion by 2030.
“The UK played a critical role in bringing countries together in Montreal and is continuing to lead the way by hosting the event, with the aim of driving forward global financing to support the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.
The event brought together environment ministers such as Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu from France and Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Monica Medina from the United States and other high ambition countries such as Ecuador, Gabon and the Maldives; business leaders and financiers from the likes of HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group alongside indigenous leaders.
Global endeavour
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his statement said “protecting our planet’s precious habitats is a global endeavour, and I’m proud that the UK is leading the way in driving action to halt and reverse the decline of nature around the world”.
“We must keep up the momentum on the progress made so far, and it is by working together across the international community that we will identify and deliver the solutions needed to safeguard our environment for our children, grandchildren and generations beyond” Prime Minister Sunak added.
Ambitious plan
On his part, UK’s Environment Secretary, Dr Thérèse Coffey MP noted that the UK is “proud to have been part of the successful efforts to adopt an ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework in Montreal last year and its effective implementation will be crucial for the future of our planet and for every generation to come”.
“I’m pleased to be bringing together Ministers from around the world, business leaders, financiers and indigenous leaders to identify the solutions – both financial and structural – that will enable global action to protect nature and reverse biodiversity loss” he added.
This momentous colloquium according to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, “ended with a working reception, hosted by the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, His Majesty King Charles III, at the Buckingham Palace.