Ghana will never develop until equal opportunities are given to everyone - John Mahama

Former President John Mahama says until equal opportunities are given to Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation or ethnic lines, Ghana will never develop.
According to him, Ghanaians must be given fair opportunities to operate or engage in businesses in the country, indicating every Ghanaian is entitled to invest and make money.
In a Facebook live interaction today January 30 2020, the former President said Ghana will never progress unless governments open up equal opportunities to opposition parties when they are in power
''The NPP employed new a Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and some group said he was an NDC man.Two weeks in office they sacked him so if you're an NDC you're not a Ghanaian? So if NDC comes back do they also do vice versa? It doesn't make sense, until we open the opportunities to Ghanaians no matter your ethnic or political orientation this country is not going anywhere,'' he added.
He also stated that his party members accused him when he was in power because he allowed people in the NPP to engage in businesses in the country.
''I was accused by my party that we were too open and that we allowed NPP people to do business. Why not, it doesn't matter who is in power every Ghanaian is entitled to invest and make money and I don't see a problem with it and so if someone qualifies to do a job and its a government job give it to the person''.
The former President also reiterated the fact that Ghanaian businesses are collapsing under the regime of the Akufo-Addo administration.
According to him, upon interaction with some businessmen of the private sector, they stated that most businesses in the country are being moved to Côte d'Ivoire.
''Businesses are collapsing due to the present economic state. If the President decides to sit with businessmen and ask about how their businesses are faring, he will hear their woes. In an interaction with some of them, they emphatically stated they are moving their businesses to Côte d'Ivoire. The reality of the economy will expose you'', he added.
