Gov't must make sure Martin Amidu succeeds - CDD

Center for Democratic Development, CDD has asked the government to make sure the efforts of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu is not undermined.
According to the CDD, without a deliberate attempt from the government to see the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amudi succeeds he is likely not to achieve anything.
Martin Amidu, in a lengthy writeup on June 15 claims that heads of institutions are making his work as the Special Prosecutor difficult.
Mr Amidu said some of these heads of institutions refuse to comply with laws designed to ensure good governance and to protect the national purse.
"Heads of institutions wantonly disregard statutory requests made by the Office for information and production of documents to assist in the investigation of corruption and corruption-related offences, in spite of the fact that the President has on a number of occasions admonished them on such misconduct."
"There have also been cases where some heads of institutions have made it their habit to interfere with and undermine the independence of this Office by deliberately running concurrent investigations falling within the jurisdiction of this Office with on-going investigations in this Office for the sole purpose of aborting investigations into corruption and corruption-related offences," Martin Amidu stated.
Reacting to the concerns of Martin Amidu in an interview with Citi FM, CCD Director for Advocacy and Policy Engagement Dr Kojo Asante said the government must make sure actions of head of institutions does not undermine the work of the Special Prosecutor.
"Who is the one coordinating it from Presidency or whoever is responsible for anti-corruption for the State, there has to be a deliberate action by the government to ensure that we are not undermining the efforts of the Special Prosecutor and if there .....investigations and we've seen that before between EOCO, BNI and National Security even the BOST issue, these kind of things does not help it also a waste of resources because the resources are already limited and these matters were raised and my proposal was that there has to be a coordination protocol between these agencies and government has to be at the forefront saying that when a matter comes that is corruption related it is the OSP that has the mandate according to the OSP law and it takes .......over everybody.."
