Hackman Owusu Agyeman now Chairman of NPP National Council of Elders

Mr Hackman Owusu Agyeman has been elected as the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Mr Owusu Agyeman is the only surviving founding member who was part of the three signatories who signed forms for registration of the NPP as a political party in Ghana.
He also served as first national treasurer of NPP, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Works and Housing under President John Agyekum Kufuor.
He is currently the Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board. Mr Owusu Agyeman was elected as the Chairman of the NPP National Council of Elders at an extraordinary meeting of the council. He replaces Mr C.K. Tedam, who recently passed on.
UDS Navrongo campus to be named after NPP's C.K. Tedam
President Akufo-Addo has said the Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in the Upper East Region is to be named after the late founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), C.K. Tedam.
It will be known as the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, pending Parliamentary approval.
The President said a Bill is currently before Parliament in this regard.
President Akufo-Addo disclosed this in his tribute in Paga, in the Kasena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region during the burial ceremony of C.K Tedam on Saturday.
President Akufo-Addo described C.K. Tedam as a rock whose contribution to the NPP and the country cannot be underestimated.
“In the sitting of Parliament, a Bill seeking to create an autonomous University out of the Navrongo campus of the University of Development Studies will be laid… Once the parliamentary processes are completed, it will be referred to as the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences.”
The President in a tribute further said the late C.K Tedam left a big void not only for the NPP but in the nation, adding that “I will miss C.K. Tedam dearly”.
About C.K Tedam
C.K. Tedam was born on 25th November 1925 to Pe Tedam Bayemvua and Kawuri Tedam.
He was the first of two children from his mother and part of the second group of boys from Paga to go to school in 1939.
After completing primary school, he attended Tamale Senior Boy’s Boarding school and after successfully completing teacher training college, he became a teacher.
He later gained admission into the Law faculty of the University of Ghana, Legon in 1969, where he studied Law, political science, philosophy and African studies.
He became a member of the Paga local council and a member of the Kasena-Nankana District Assembly from 1952 to 1954.
Mr. C.K Tedam entered the political scene in 1954 as a member of the legislative assembly and was elected into parliament as an independent candidate.
He later co-founded the Northern People’s Party (NPP) with Mumuni Bawumia, Naa Abeifaa Karbo, J.B Braimah, Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali, Adam Amandi, Imoro Salifu with Simon Diedong Dombo as the head of the party.
He became a member of the Gold Cost Legislative Assembly between 1954 and 1956 and again on the United Party (UP) later in 1956 to March, 6, 1957.