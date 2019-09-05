I don’t owe Metro Mass – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has refuted reports that he owes the Metro Mass Transit Limited.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post on Wednesday in reaction to the reports said, “To the best of my knowledge, I have redeemed all obligations to the Metro Mass Transit Ltd."
A letter written to the Speaker of Parliament by the Managing Director of the MMT, Albert Adu-Boahen, in respect of the seven MPs who are owing them said: “apart from Honourable Clement Apaak who cleared his indebtedness, the rest of the honourables have failed or refused to pay”.
The leading opposition party and the MPs owe the MMT close to 1.5 million Ghana Cedis in debts accruing from the hiring of buses during the 2016 general election.
The MPs include Honourables Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, A. B. A. Fuseini, Mahama Ayariga, Amidu Suleman, Alhaji Tanko, Cletus Avoka and Ras Mubarak.
But Ablakwa described the allegations as a move to tarnish his image.
Mr Ablakwa told Citi News that his legal team will reach out to the management of MMT to get to the root of the issue.
“At this point my lawyers are writing to them [MMT], attaching to the documentation which we have, their own invoices and the release which we received as far back as June 2017. It is clear that this was calculated to defame me, to lower my image before right-thinking Ghanaians. It is very clear.”
Metro Mass to sue NDC over GHS1.5m debt
Metro Mass Transit Limited says they will be forced to sue the opposition NDC if they fail to pay GHC 1,195,179.92 debt owed it.
According to Metro Mass Transit Limited, these debts were accrued from rental services it provided the NDC during the 2016 general elections.
Metro Mass Transit Limited in a letter dated August 17, 2018, and signed by the same Albert Adu-Boahene, written to the NDC’s head office said, “Your party’s indebtedness to the company is now GHC 1,195,179.92”.
We, therefore, write to once again demand that you settle your indebtedness to the company [MMT] which now amounts to GHC 1,195,179.92 by 17th September 2018,” the letter added.
Deputy MD for Metro Mass Transit Nana Osei in an interview with Joy FM said, "We have engaged some recovery people who will be going after them if they are not able to recover our money then we will have to move into court action.."
NDC reacts
The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in reaction said the party is yet t receive a formal notice from the Metro Mass Transit requesting payment of debts owe them.
"This has not been addressed to the party, the content of the letter says that they are going to bring the matter to the party, this is a matter which has not been brought to me.."