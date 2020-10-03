I'll inspire a movement for people to know it's time for change - David Apasera

The flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has indicated that he would inspire people to know it's time to change the government.
He was elected the flagbearer for the PNC ahead of the 2020 polls on Wednesday, September 30.
Mr Apasera says it's time for the PNC to take over government and he will start a movement to do that.
"You don't do politics in the comfort of your office or your home. It is not a question of appearing on TV so I am going to inspire a movement from the grassroots that will sweep across the whole country and inspire the youth to know that it is time to make a change. The truth is if we continue to depend on the two main political parties then there is a danger."
At the party’s National Delegates’ Conference held across the 16 regions that day, Mr Apasera beat contenders Sampson Asaki Awingobit and Reverend Samuel Adjei Baah to emerge victorious.
He polled 1,315 of the total valid votes cast to become the presidential candidate, the third after founder and former president Dr Hilla Limann.
Mr Apasera speaking in an interview said although the time left to the December 7 polls is short, he will be able to visit all the constituency branches to encourage the executives to campaign extra hard.
“I have the conviction that I will win. This time the story of the PNC will be different,” he said.
He added: “We will be at the grassroots to campaign. I am certain that I am going to be in every constituency before the elections.
“I will ginger all the executives ahead of the polls because there is the need to fire them up and encourage,” he said.