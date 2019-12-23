Free SHS is a good policy but suffers poor implementation - John Mahama

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama says Free SHS is a good policy but suffers poor implementation under the NPP.
Engaging Ghanaians on social media as part of his campaign to recapture power in 2020, John Mahama said the idea to review the initiative does not mean he will abolish it but rather improve it.
Outlining his plans for the educational sector, he said the Free Day Senior High Schools he started will be completed, the Gold and Green track system will be cancelled.
Mahama explained that their first term will focus on using all revenues to finish the various projects to allow all students to go to school at the same time for them to have more contact hours.
On his solutions for the double-track system, he said, for example, the West African Secondary School in Accra which can accommodate a Free Day SHS which will allow more students in school, he said with this the day school will have its own headmaster.
He concluded that if voted into power the limited contact hours for students now will be increased by the many initiatives they have for the sector.
Ghanaians won't allow the 'dreamers' to cancel Free SHS - Prez. Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo last month throw a subtle jibe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The President speaking at the 70th-anniversary celebration of Prempeh College, in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, November 30, 2019, said Ghanaians will not allow another political party to cancel the free SHS policy.
“Free SHS has come to stay, and the people of Ghana will never allow the dreamers, who have still not woken up from the slumber of their defeat in 2016, to come and cancel it under the guise of a so-called ‘review’”.
The NDC has vowed to review the policy if voted in power in 2020.
The President also added that the Free SHS policy has seen some 1.2 million children currently enrolled in Senior High Schools in Ghana, the highest such enrolment in our history.