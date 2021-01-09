If Carlos Ahenkorah will be sanctioned, Muntaka must suffer same fate - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The leader of the NPP side in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has condemned the actions of Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah.
However, Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu says if Parliament decides to sanction him, then MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak must also suffer same fate.
Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu says Muntaka, destroyed ballot boxes in Parliament prior to the election of the Speaker and his actions must also be condemned.
"It is for Parliament as a whole to decide if he should be sanctioned, but why would anyone single out Carlos Ahenkorah, there were three initial aborted attempts to cast votes and at the instance of Muntaka, ballot boxes were destroyed on three occasions. So if Carlos' action which I insist was condemnable should attract any sanction then same must be said about Muntaka."
Mr Ahenkorah on January 7, 2021, did the unexpected in Parliament when he snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with it.
This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.
That led to great confusion and a halt in the voting process for hours before the matter was resolved amicably.
He has apologized to Ghanaians and the public and says the NPP in him couldn't be controlled.
"I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologise though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn't be controlled. I apologise but i tried!!!"
Meanwhile, Alban Bagbin of the NDC was sworn-in as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.
He polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye.