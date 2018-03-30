Kofi Bentil outlines what could make NPP lose election 2020

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa has enumerated some key indicators that could send the incumbent NPP government back to opposition.
According to Kofi Bentil, there are several decisions taken by the incumbent NPP government which to him does not resonate well with majority of Ghanaians and that such decisions could push the NPP to opposition again in the upcoming 2020 elections.
The Vice President of IMANI Africa’s comment is anchored on a demonstration which was dubbed ‘Ghana First Demo’ by some civil society groups and the opposition NDC against the approved Defence deal between Ghana and the US government on March 28, 2018, and the arrest of the Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho for making some treasonable comments on radio.
The CID of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, picked up Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of Opposition NDC.
The CID of the Ghana Police Service stormed the International Press Center in Accra to arrest Koku Anyidoho for allegedly making some treasonable comments.
According to Koku Anyidoho in a radio interview said he still believes there will be a civilian coup d'etat to remove the Akufo-Addo government in the near future.
Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, Koku Anyidoho explained that there is nothing wrong with a civil coup if it means taking back Ghana's sovereignty.
However, in a Facebook post, Kofi Bentil opined that the decision to arrest and detain Koku Anyidoho’s for two days was not right in the eyes of the law. He added that the incumbent NPP government must take note that the demonstration against Ghana-US military deal was not the minority’s interest alone but rather an indication that the whole nation are not in support of the deal.
“THE SINS THAT LOSE YOU THE NEXT ELECTION.
1. Think wrongly that the demo against US agreement was an NDC demo! It was a national rejection. Take heed.
2. Arrest Koku and think it’s OK. It’s not!!
3. Allow Police to brutalize citizens without serious punishment. You won’t be forgiven.
4. Allow GNPC to deviate from its mandate and waste money on itself. That's sick, and you'll annoy people.
5. To think I hate you because I call you out when you do wrong. Well....
A word to the wise is a waste of time...
A word to a fool is also a waste of time.”
