Koku Anyidoho to unseat Asiedu Nketia as NDC General Secretary?

The National Executive contest of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to be hot, but, the hottest one will be the General Secretary position.
This is because, apart from the incumbent, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who has declare to seek re-election, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Koku Anyidoho, has also declare his intention to unseat his current boss.
Posters that have popped up in the social media indicates that, Koku Anyidoho is ready to contest the General Secretary position, leaving party supporters wonder whether he can unseat the longest serving scribe of the NDC.
Mr. Asiedu Nketia early August officially declared his intention to seek re-election at the party’s National Delegates Congress scheduled for December 7, 2018.
He affirmed that, he will seek re-election, thus putting to rest speculations that he wanted to contest for the national chairmanship slot.
But, prior to the affirmation, Koku Anyidoho had revealed in 2017 that, Mr. Asiedu Nketia had confirm to him that he would not contest again for the General Secretary position of the NDC when nominations open.
According to Koku, Mr. Asiedu Nketia, aka General Mosquito, had told him clearly he was not interested in occupying that office after effectively running it for 12 years.
