Korean Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Ghana

Kang Kyung-wha, who is the Foreign Affairs Minister, for the Republic of Korea will be in Ghana for a two-day visit from July 12-13.
She is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Vice-President Dr Bawumia as well as hold bilateral discussions with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor. Botchwey.
Her visit will be the second time a Korean Foreign Affairs Minister will be in Ghana.
The first to visit was Ban Ki-moon, the then Foreign Affairs Minister and a former United Nations Secretary-General in 2006.
Ghana and Korea have had long-standing good relations and the government is hopeful that the visit will further enhance the cordial relations between the two countries.
