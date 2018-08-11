Kweku Ricketts-Hagan writes to join NDC flagbearer race

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Region, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has written to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to officially inform the opposition political party of his intention to join the flagbearer race.
The legislator in December 2017 informed his colleagues, Minority Members of Parliament of his interest to become president on the ticket of the NDC.
The General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia last week announced the readiness of the party to allow flagbearer hopefuls to begin their campaign, but indicated that, anybody interested in the race should first inform the national executives for the permission to start campaign.
Informing his colleague MPs in December last year, about his desire to lead the NDC towards Election 2020, Mr Ricketts Hagan said: "I have taken almost one year, since we lost the elections to do some retrospection of what has gone wrong with our dear party and the possibilities for the future, and how we can reset and reposition our party strongly and strategically to stand a chance of winning power again".
"I have also done my own introspection and soul searching, and my readiness to lead our great party. And I can confidently say to you that I am ready to lead our great party to victory, if I am given the opportunity’,’ he said.
Latest political news from Prime News Ghana