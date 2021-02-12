Legon Cities chairman Richard Atikpo elected Council of State representative for Oti Region

Legon Cities FC Chairman Richard K. Atikpo voted Council of State Representative for Oti Region.
Atikpo beat off competition from eight other candidates in the elections to represent the newly created region after polling 11 out of the 16 valid votes.
PROFILE OF RICHARD KINGS ATIKPO
• Born In Accra but hails from Akpafu Adorkor in the Oti Region of the Republic of Ghana.
EDUCATION
• Advanced Diploma In Electrical Engineering, Ho Technical University
CORPORATE POSITIONS
• CEO, Gulf Energy
• CEO, Lemla Oil Company Limited
• CEO, Legon Cities FC
• CEO, Tomrich Mining
• CEO, Kare & Kare Organization
• CEO, Rostocker FC, Federal Republic Of Germany.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
• COVID-19 Support(items) to the tune of over €8m to help Governments fight against Virus
• Construction of Housing units for the Ghana Armed Forces at Bundase worth hundreds of thousands of Cedis
• Support the activities of various orphanages in Accra and beyond worth Hundreds of Thousands of Cedis annually
• Scholarship packages for over two hundred students across the country
• Provision of various infrastructure in Adorkor and beyond
• Support various activities of the Christian and Moslem Community in his district, region and beyond.
• Created direct and indirect employment opportunities for over two thousand people.
OTHERS
• Has expertise in upstream and downstream oil Management
• Expertise in Transport and Logistics Management
• Expertise in Mining,
• Expertise in Fund raising
• Expertise in Start Ups.
• Philantropist
FAMILY
• Married to Dr Shati Papadopoulos Atikpo and the two have been blessed with four children.