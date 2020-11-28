Level of corruption in Akufo-Addo's govt doesn't shock Ghanaians anymore - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the level of corruption in the Akufo-Addo administration does not surprise Ghanaians anymore.
Mr Mahama speaking in an interview with Kwesi Pratt on November 28, 2020, said the Akufo-Addo government has mismanaged the energy sector through corruption, amongst others.
He maintains that the defunct Power Distribution Services was a “strange creature” and an avenue for corruption that should have led to more outrage.
The agreement between the government and PDS was terminated in 2019 due to what was termed fundamental and material breaches.
PDS was, in July 2019, found to have presented invalid insurance security for the takeover of ECG assets.
“When they came they saw an avenue to make money for the family. You can hear Gabby [Otchere Darko’s] voice clearly negotiating shareholding in PDS.”
“We are too shocked by the corruption of the Akufo-Addo administration that nothing shocks us any more so now when huge amounts of corruption happen, people don’t have the energy to talk about it again,” Mr. Mahama said.
The National Democratic Congress flagbearer also feels the PDS deal continues to cost the state money.
“PDS has taken some the Electricity Company’s revenues, more than GHS200 million, and put int in the commercial bank here and that money is earning interest and we need to ask then who the interest is going to.”
Mr. Mahama has already pledged to cause an investigation into the botched power agreement if he is elected as President in the 2020 polls.
Mahama also said majority of Ghanaians feel their lives were better before the NPP came to power in 2016.
He said a survey was done recently and majority of Ghanaians complained about how their standards of living have dropped due to the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo administration and the NPP.