Mahama tells Akufo-Addo's gov't to take security seriously

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told the Akufo-Addo ay serious administration to take the security of this country seriously because Ghanaians feel insecure.
Mahama on Citi FM’s Point Blank, a current affairs programme on Monday, May 20, 2019, described Ghana's security as poor.
“My assessment will be based on how Ghanaians feel and in my conversations with ordinary Ghanaians, they feel more insecure today than they did in the past.
“There seems to be a spate of robberies, there are issues that didn’t exist before like kidnapping of children and so on. And then we feel a real threat of terrorism,”
He said although the threat of terrorism has always been there because of the activities of Boko Haram in the Sahel region, “recent reports show that some of these incidents are getting closer to Ghana.”
He added that the recent attacks in Burkina Faso and others in Cote d’Ivoire has heightened the sense of insecurity among Ghanaians.
“And so security is something that Government needs to take seriously and, I believe that with the different dimensions of security scare, Government needs to take another look at what it is doing to make sure that we all feel safe,” he urged.
He also urged all citizens to assist security agencies to keep the country safe from any attack.
The former President’s opinion about the country’s security situation comes on the back of a report by the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (ACSIS).
ACSIS has issued an alert that Salafi Jihadist group based in Burkina Faso has been moving in and out of Ghana through the border with Burkina Faso over the past four months.
According to ACSIS, the Salati-Jihadist has shifted its attention to Christian Churches in Ghana targeting the Northern part of the country and some illegal mining communities in the country after attacking a church in Burkina Faso. At least six people were killed in that attack.
READ ALSO:
For more Ghana Politics visit primenewsghana.com