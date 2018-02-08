Majority intoxicated with power- Suhuyini

MP for Tamale North Constituency Alhassan Suhuyini says the posture of the Majority members in Parliament recently seems they have been intoxicated with power.
According to him, the disrespectful, intolerance and unaccommodating posture of the Majority in Parliament is not the way to build a successful democracy.
Alhassan Suhuyini said it is a norm everywhere that the Majority side will always have their way but the Minority is always given the opportunity to voice out their concerns.
Majority Chief-Whip Kwesi Kyeremeh in a radio interview said there are no issues for both sides of the house to settle as the Minority decided to walk out from the floor on Tuesday and on Wednesday, February 7 also decided not to participate in the business of the house.
But in reaction, Alhassan Suhuyini said the majority side MPs should rather be more concerned with the smooth running of government business than making things difficult for themselves.
Alhassan Suhuyini cautioned the Majority side to check themselves as it will be the best way to make Parliament very effective.
Minority begins a sit-down strike in protest against Majority's posture in Parliament
Minority in Parliament has today February 7, 2018, began a sit-down strike over what they described as a decision by the Majority side not to recognize their importance on the floor of the House.
The Minority has on Wednesday, February 7 asked only three questions but refused to comment on any other business in the House and did not participate in a Finance Committee report that was discussed thereafter.
They also did not second any motion on the Floor including on the adjournment of the House when the proposal was made by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.
The Minority staged a walkout in Parliament on Tuesday when the ‘cash for seat’ investigative report was being debated in Parliament, which they believe reflected only the views of the Majority side on the committee.
Explaining the rationale for their action, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi said they are doing so because they feel that the Majority considers their views as “irrelevant.”
