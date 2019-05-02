Media should give equal opportunities to other political parties-Ayariga

The Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga has called on the media to give equal opportunities to other political parties to sell themselves to Ghanaians.
The APC founder accused the media of giving prominence to the NDC and NPP at the expense of other political parties.
In an interview with TV3 on May 2, 2019, he said the media is not giving opportunities to other political parties to sell their vision to Ghanaians
“It is not about the minority not being able to amass the votes. It is about the media not giving opportunities to other political parties to sell themselves.”
Mr Hassan also urged Ghanaians to make a radical ‘change’ away from the traditional ‘NPP,NDC’
“We have gotten to a point where the NPP and the NDC are playing Ghanaians like a football team. Also, Ghanaians must look out for people with different mindset''.
He also said the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has failed Ghanaians.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo worked better as a presidential candidate in 2016 than he did as the substantive president of Ghana. That, he believed was what made Ghanaians hopeful in the NPP.
Mr Ayariga lamented that Ghana has deteriorated under the leadership of Akufo-Addo.
“What do we find? Corruption, vandalizing government property, abuse of government appointees and power, kidnappings and killings, assault on political party members and worse of it, we have found ourselves in the history of the culture of silence”.
Adding to that he said governments have been untruthful to Ghanaians.
“Governments upon governments have always lied their way through and when they get power, they continue to deceive people believing that when it is time for politics, they will come back clean the mess,”he added.
