Meet the 23 presidential candidates in the July 30 Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwe Elections: Zimbabweans will have a ‘tall list’ literally to pick from when they head to the polls on July 30 to elect a new president
.
The historic nature of the poll is not only in the fact that Mugabe will for the first time in over three decades be absent on the ballot paper but also that there are a record number of candidates in the race.
The
Other notable candidates in the race are former vice-president Joice Mujuru (leader of the People’s Rainbow Coalition) and another woman in the person of Khope Thokozani, who leads a faction of the main opposition party.
Two other women are in the race – Dzapasi Melbah of #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe and Mariyacha Violet of United Democratic Movement.
Although this is the highest number of candidates to ever participate in a Zimbabwe presidential election, it is still way below the number of political parties which are reported to be over 100.
Here is the list of candidates who successfully filed their papers.
1. Joseph Makamba Busha – Free Zimbabwe Congress (FreeZim)
2. Nelson Chamisa – MDC Alliance
3. Timothy Chiguvare Johannes- People’s Progressive Party of Zimbabwe(PPPZ)
4. Evaristo Chikanga – Rebuilding Zimbabwe Party
5. Melbah Dzapasi – #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe
6. Peter Mapfumo Gava – United Democratic Front
7. Kwanele Hlabangana – Republicans Party of Zimbabwe
8. Divine Mhambi Hove – Nationalistic Alliance of Patriotic & Democratic Zimbabweans
9. Blessing Kasiyamhuru – Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity
10. Thokozani Khupe – MDC-T
11. Lovemore Madhuku – National Constitutional Assembly
12. Elton Steers Mangoma – Coalition of Democratisation
13. Noah Manyika – Build Zimbabwe Alliance
14. Violet Mariyacha – United Democracy Movement.
15. Emmerson Mnangagwa – Zanu PF
16. Nkosana Moyo – Alliance for People’s Agenda
17. Brian Taurai Mteki (Sekuru Tau) – Independent
18. Tawonezvi William Mugadza – Bethel Christian Party
19. Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru – People’s Rainbow Coalition
20. Peter Tendai Munyanduri – New Patriotic Front
21. Ambrose Mutinhiri – National Patriotic Front
22. Daniel Shumba – United Democratic Alliance
23. Peter Harry Wilson – Democratic Opposition Party