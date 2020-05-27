Minority MPs demand closure of Parliament for 2 weeks

Minority Members of Parliament are demanding the closure of the house for at least two weeks after news emerged some two MPs and 13 staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Even though Parliament has denied the reports that these people have tested positive, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak says Parliament is lying and the people who tested positive have already been informed.
NDC MP for Adaklu Kwami Agbogya says Parliament should close down for two weeks in the light of this revelation.
"First of all, we are sad that we have over 7,000 Ghanaians who have tested positive for COVID-19. The news that some MPs and staff have tested positive should not come as a surprise, many people interact with others outside. I was in my constituency last week and only came this week so we come in contact with people. I am one of these people who were calling for a test to be done for all MPs. It is terrible 15 people in this environment have tested positive, they barely clean door handles, people touch walls as well. So to close down parliament we have made that call as Minority and we are leaving this in the hands of the government".
NDC’s Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, also backed the calls to close the house for at least a couple of weeks.
"Today all what was discussed had nothing COVID-19 related, we can break whilst the committee deal with issues of urgency, there was nothing really urgent today and that shows the house should be close in order not to put MPs in danger".
After news surfaced that some MPs have tested positive, Parliament in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said: “Parliament would like to state categorically that the results of the tests are not yet known and so the report by Starrfmonline is not true.”
The reports followed the directive by Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye who last week said all MPs and staff of the House were expected to do a mandatory COVID-19 test.
690 samples were collected by health officials in Parliament following the directive.
Although the Parliament’s Medical Service Directorate said the results will not be made public, online media portal, starrfm.com.gh on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, reported that two MPs and 13 staff of Parliament had tested positive for Coronavirus.