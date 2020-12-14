Minority MPs storm parliament in red and black to protest 2020 election results 

The minority in Parliament today stormed the house in red and black attire to protest the 2020 election results.
Speaking to the media, MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said they are mourning the state of the country's democracy.
The 7th parliament which reconvened today saw all minority MPs in red and black attire.
Samuel Okudzeto explained that they are doing so to show the lack of integrity in the discredited 2020 elections.
"We're mourning the state of our democracy, there are dark clouds that have gathered over the lack of integrity in the discredited 2020 elections. You have an Electoral Commission who keeps changing the figures and as we speak we don't know which figure she is working with and which she is going to gazette and what we are supposed to recognise as a house."
Meanwhile, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah the Apostle General of the Royal house Chapel International has called on President Akufo-Addo to reach out to John Mahama for the two to resolve their differences.
John Mahama who stood for the 2020 presidential election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he will not accept the results of the election.
This has created tension in some quarters of the country as some NDC supporters say they will protest the results until they are satisfied.
Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah preaching in his church on December 13, 2020, pleaded with Akufo-Addo and John Mahama to smoke the peace pipe to ensure peace reigns.
"I want Akufo-Addo to call John Mahama even though I know it is the one in opposition who calls but because he is the father of the nation, I want him to stretch a hand of peace to his opponent and even those criticizing him. Akufo-Addo should tell Mahama this isn't a fight and they should let peace prevail. I pray this happens this week".
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.