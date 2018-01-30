Minority accuse NPP of recruiting Invincible Force members to guard Parliament

The Minority in Parliament is accusing the NPP government of recruiting members of political vigilante group Invincible Force to guard Parliament.
The minority said the step by the NPP government to recruit these individuals endangers the security of members.
MP for Adaklu Constituency Kwame Agbodza said the rightful people to protect them are the Police Service and the National Security and they are doing that perfectly.
According to him, there is no need to employ the help of private security because among others, the security of members could be compromised.
Minority unhappy with the recruitment of Private security to guard Parliament
Minority member Kwame Agbodza said the members of the Minority raised concerns about the issues at a caucus meeting on Tuesday, January 30 but the leadership was not able to provide answers to address their concerns.
He further revealed that information reaching them indicate that the recruited individuals were members of the pro-NPP group Delta Force and Invincible Force.
Delta force
Pro-NPP Delta Force and Invincible Force have been involved in some violence over the past few months.
Delta Force assaulted the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and freed it's members standing trial for the crime.
