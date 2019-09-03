Money borrowed for financial sector clean up could’ve saved banks - Minority hits out at gov't

The Minority in Parliament says the almost GHc23 billion used by the government for the financial sector clean-up could have rather been used to help these banks get back in shape.
The Akufo-Addo led government begun a financial sector clean-up in August 2017 and this has led to the collapse of nine universal banks, 347 microfinance companies, 39 microcredit companies or money lenders, 15 savings and loans companies, eight finance house companies, and two non-bank financial institutions.
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, blamed the mess in the sector on what he described as the weak oversight of the Mahama government.
But former President John Mahama insisted that the NDC began the cleanup by commissioning a report on the sector before losing the 2016 elections.
The Minority in a press conference today September 3, 2019, which was addressed by a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee and MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo said the monies borrowed for the clean up could have been used to save these banks.
A major point of contention from the collapsed banks has been the inability of the government to pay contractors who were owed money by the government for work on state projects.
“Why would the government be ready to borrow GHc14 billion to close down banks and a further GHc7 billion to close down savings and loans companies as well as GHc2 billion to shut down microfinance companies but was not ready to use a fraction of this amount to pay government’s debt to contractors which largely accounted for the slide into insolvency of several cases of the collapsed banks?”
He also said the current government could have implemented the plan put in place by the Mahama administration to save the sector.
“The Ghanaian taxpayer would have been spared the high cost of this chaotic reform with Bank of Ghana if the Bank of Ghana had listened and followed the reform programme initiated by the NDC.”
He also described the BoG governor as a “needless talkative who caused panic and crass confidence in the financial sector” thus contributing the financial struggles.
