MPs, staff who refuse second COVID-19 test will be banned from Parliament - Prof. Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquye has warned that Members and staff who refuse the second round of COVID-19 test will be banned from entering the house.
Last month, the leadership of the house organised a compulsory test for all members and staff.
This came out that some MPs and the staff had tested positive, Prof. Ocquaye says another round of test will be done next week.
"Those who don't want to test will not be allowed to enter our premises and that is what the leadership has settled on. If the person wants to endanger his or her life they have no right to extend it to others and that is clear".
Meanwhile, the leadership of Parliament and the Covid-19 team is frustrated as MPs and staff who have tested positive for the virus are defying orders to stay away from the House.
They two groups say they are helpless in getting the infected individuals to stay away so others do not get infected.
Presenting the business statement before the House Friday, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader cautioned such persons to stop visiting the House.
The Suame MP noted that the affected persons including some journalists have defied the communications from the Covid-19 that they should stay away following their positive results.
Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu assured that the confidentiality of medical records remains of extreme paramount importance hence urged the said patients to avail themselves.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases have now risen to 11, 118.
This was after some 262 new cases were recorded on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
The number of people who have recovered is now 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.