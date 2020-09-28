NDC is doing well by raising red flags about EC's exhibition exercise- NPP's Gary Nimako

A member of the NPP's communication team, Gary Nimako has admitted that the NDC is doing a good job by raising red flags about the EC's exhibition exercise.
But he was quick to admonish them to raise concerns that are very tangible and can be resolve to help President Akufo-Addo to be re-elected.
Appearing on TV3 on Saturday, September 26 to speak on issues raised against the exhibition exercise of the EC, he said there are already laid down processes that will address most of the concerns raised by the NDC.
"I think we have made a lot of progress, let me also concede that the NDC is doing well by trying to raise any flag that they think is reasonable within the circumstances..."
Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Elections at the EC said as at September 25 they have identified 17,000 missing names from the provisional register.
He said they are working to include all the missing names in the register.
According to him, after the exhibition exercise, they will have one month to rectify all the anomalies.
Speaking on the court order for the EC to restore the name of the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast Dr Kwamina Minta Nyarku in the register, he said the commission will soon meet to take a decision on the court’s ruling.
The exhibition exercise ended yesterday Sunday, September 27, 2020.
The exercise, which began on September 18 in over thirty thousand exhibition centres across the country was originally expected to end on Friday, September 25.
However, the deadline was extended to September 27, to ensure greater participation, following reports of low turnout at some exhibition centres.
Voters may verify their registration details by visiting their exhibition centres or by sending their Voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422.