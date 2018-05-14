NDC launches vigilante group with ‘magical powers’

The opposition NDC in the Lower West Akim constituency in the Eastern region has launched a vigilante group named ‘Asamankese NDC forces’.
The feared group according to sources holds magical powers that shield members from bullets and knife attacks.
According to reports, the vigilante group was first spotted during the party’s Unity Walk at Somanya.
Speaking to journalist in a presser, to declare his intention to contest the Lower West Akyem Constituency organizer position, Aminu Issah alias Organizer general said the vigilante group is not established to fuel trouble like the invisible forces of the NPP but to provide a sense of security for the party and its supporters.
Aminu Issah alias Organizer general added that most supporters of the party in the communities were intimidated by the NPP vigilante groups which prevented them from voting in the 2016 election. He said NDC members were sacked from voting centers during the polls.
Therefore, the vigilante group ‘Asamankese NDC forces’ has been formed to provide security for party members to enable them to take part in the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on all political parties to ban vigilante groups within their various parties.
The move was to ensure that future riotous activities from such groups were avoided, the NCCE stated in a statement signed by Joyce Afutu, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs.
The statement said the alleged forceful removal of the Ashanti Regional Security Advisor from office and the attack by the Delta Force on the Circuit Court in Kumasi in 2017, was unfortunate.
The statement said that such acts threaten the security of the state and breakdown of law and order, peace and security in the country.
“It also a breach of the law and do not speak well for our quest to consolidate Ghana’s democracy and Rule of Law as enshrined in the Preamble of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution, the statement said.