NDC MP aspirant promises fishermen, women in Bortianor training programmes

Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, a parliamentary aspirant in the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency has pledged to institute a regular training exercise for fishermen within the constituency should he be successful in his bid.
Felix Akwetey Nii Okle observed that most of the coastal dwellers particularly fishermen within his constituency lack some basic knowledge and education, a phenomenon he seeks to change by encouraging them to prioritise education and training.
The MP aspirant said this when he filed his nomination, the first to do so in the constituency on Thursday.
"I'm going to educate them, I'm going to tell them the essence of going to school. Though some may know the essence of going to school, I am going to stress on these areas very well. I will encourage them" he assured.
He added that living the greater part of his life in the constituency makes him appreciate their challenges.
Addressing the gathering outside the party office after filing his nomination, Felix Okle noted that he has lined up series of plans he intends to implement to adequately deal with the problems.
"In today's world if you are not educated you will not get anywhere so it is my policy that I will make sure that everybody is educated to a certain level that will be sustainable and can sustain their lives. When it comes to the fishing areas I have identified most of their challenges to be their outboard motors, their nets and access to credit" the aspirant added.
In a time when the power of women has dominated recent discourse, Felix Okley insisted that it is a key part of his development agenda.
He disclosed plans to push for the construction of a modern market facility for traders and assist women to access ready market.
This he stated will be done through training programmes and seminars to get women to maximise and better position their business.
"I will organise seminars and training for women and by so doing they will enhance their abilities to do whatever business they have. It is not about smoking fish but it is about how to manage their small businesses" he said in an attempt to win the bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections.
The seat was lost to the governing NPP in the 2016 election, a situation he hopes to reverse as he considers himself the best candidate.
