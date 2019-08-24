NDC primaries : Alhaji Issifu confirmed parliamentary candidate for Nalerigu-Gambaga constituency

The NDC 2016 parliamentary candidate for the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency in the North East Region, Alhaji Baba Seidu Issifu has been confirmed as the parliamentary candidate for the party for the 2020 elections.
Alhaji Issifu who went unposed was confirmed by the North East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Gabriel Manu at Nalerigu amid wild jubilation by delegates and some supporters of the party.
In his address to party members in the constituency, Alhaji issifu said, "I thank everyone who supported me and I am assuring you all that I am going to work hard to claim the seat for the NDC and deliver the people from the shackles of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)."
Alhaji Issifu who is also a businessman explained that with his vast experience, he would work hard to bring the needed development to the area when given the nod in the 2020 elections.
Rawlings votes at Korle Klottey, Amasaman delegates defy rains to cast votes
Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Founder of the National Democratic Congress, has cast his vote in the parliamentary primaries underway in all constituencies across the country.
The former President had the crowd’s attention when he arrived at the polling center at the Arts Center in Accra to support his preferred candidate for the constituency.
Meanwhile, Rawlings has his eldest daughter, Zanetor Rawlings, contending other candidates to retain her seat as Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency.
At the Amasaman constituency, delegates defied early morning rains to arrive and cast their vote.
A total of 1,230 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the Amasaman constituency.
Five aspirants are seeking to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea who has been the MP for two consecutive terms since the constituency was created in 2012.
Some 524 aspirants are gunning to become parliamentary candidates of the NDC across 157 constituencies.
Five constituencies have been put on hold pending the outcome of some hitches; also, the elections are not taking place in constituencies where the sitting MP is unopposed, General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said at a press beefing.
The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of 31 constituencies billed for the first batch.
The rest are Volta Region, 17; Northern, 15; Central, 13; Upper East,13; Eastern, 10; Upper West, 9; Bono East, 9; Bono, 8; Oti, 8; Western,6; North East, 4; Savannah, 4; Western North, 12; Ashanti, 3, and Ahafo, 1.