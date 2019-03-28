NDC pays courtesy call on Moderator of Presbyterian Church

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), to congratulate him for assuming the highest office of the Church.
The delegation, led by Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, wished the Moderator well in his new role.
Other members of the delegation were Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, Madam Hannah Bissiw, National Women's Organiser, Mr Seth Terkper, a former Finance Minister, and Madam Sherry Ayitey, a former Health Minister.
The delegation also discussed with the Moderator some of the contemporary political challenges Ghana was facing.
Addressing the media after the closed-door meeting, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said they deliberated on issues that bothered on security, especially with vigilantism and its treat towards the political stability and the democratic development of the nation.
He said the meeting also discussed other social issues in terms of education, health and the role the PCG had been playing over the years towards Ghana’s socio-economic development.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo told the media that the NDC was ready to contribute its quota towards finding lasting solutions to vigilantism.
He recounted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had also written a letter accepting the NDC’s proposal that a mediator should moderate the discussion they were going to have, towards the disbandment of political vigilantes.
The National Chairman of the NDC, who described the meeting as successful, added that; “This is part of our programmes to engage with our social partners and the religious fraternity and other civil society organisations towards finding solutions to the numerous challenges we have as a country”.
Rev. Prof Mante, on his part, said the heart of PCG was opened to all parties, and that one of the key points of the meeting was peace and how to sustain it.
“We pray some of the issues discussed will not just be political talk, but real peace," he said.
The Moderator underscored the need for peace to prevail among the people of Ghana, particularly members of the NDC and the NPP, stating that Ghanaians were eager to “see peace, feel peace, and think peace in the country and the whole sub-region.”
Rev. Prof Mante said politics that would not bring peace was, indeed, a bad one.
Present at the meeting was Rev. Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, the Clerk of General Assembly of the PCG, and other officials of the Church.
Source: ghananewsagency.org
