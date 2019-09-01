NDC primaries : Armah Kofi Buah elected parliamentary candidate for Ellembelle

Former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has been elected NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ellembelle constituency.
He polled 993 votes against his only competitor, Alleah Mieza-Mea who managed just 99 votes out of total vote cast of 1,095.
This will be Armah Kofi Buah’s fourth consecutive time to contest the Ellembelle seat on the ticket of the NDC after he first entered the race in 2008 where he managed to end the Parliamentary career of Freddie Blay who was then tagged as Ellembelle Mugabe.
Speaking after his declaration, Kofi Buah, who called for unity, expressed gratitude to the delegates for trusting him for the fourth time and also promised to incorporate all the advice given to him during his campaign.
Elections to be held in four constituencies
The National Democratic Congress, NDC last week announced that parliamentary primaries will be held in four remaining constituencies.
This was included in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia. The four constituencies, including Assin Central Constituency, were not part of Saturday's parliamentary primaries where some 524 aspirants contested for 157 slots.
I spent GH¢300,000 on my campaign – Xavier Sosu
Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Madina constituency, says he spent about GH¢300,000 on his campaign ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries held last Saturday.
He said the funds were expended on items including feeding and transportation for delegates, fuel for campaign travels among others.
“For now, I can’t say for a fact but I’m sure it should be somewhere over GH¢300,000. That is from somewhere July 2018 till now. It may be more, I am yet to reconcile…. Generally, the key elements include posters, branch visitations and most likely you would have to convey them; cost of transportation, feeding, cost of buying fuel for your team and sometimes petty requests coming from delegates; you take care of medical bills, school bills and so on,” Xavier Sosu said.
Speaking on Eyewitness News, he stressed that such expenditures cannot be described as vote-buying since they do not have any direct link with the eventual choice of delegates on the day of voting.
He said his gestures and the corresponding expenditures could best be described as a show of “love” and “care” for delegates and constituents he sought to lead.
“I think it is about showing care, love and concern for the people that you seek to lead. I think vote-buying has to do with things that are directly connected with the elections where you directly give them something to influence the mind of delegates for that purpose,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu, host of Eyewitness News on Monday.
Francis Xavier-Sosu was victorious in Saturday’s parliamentary primaries with 662 votes against his opponents, Sidi Abubakar, Ibrahim Faila Fuseini and Haija Rukaya, who had 480, 219 and 16 votes respectively.
Although the polls in the Madina constituency like other parts of the country was generally peaceful, there were claims of vote-buying in some constituencies, with the former president and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings urging delegates during the polls not allow money influence their choice of candidates.
