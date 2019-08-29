NDC primaries : Elections to be held in four constituencies on Saturday

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has scheduled August 31, 2019, to hold parliamentary primaries in four constituencies.
This was included in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia. The four constituencies, including Assin Central Constituency, were not part of Saturday's parliamentary primaries where some 524 aspirants contested for 157 slots.
Read the full statement from the party’s secretary below.
I spent GH¢300,000 on my campaign – Xavier Sosu
Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Madina constituency, says he spent about GH¢300,000 on his campaign ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries held last Saturday.
He said the funds were expended on items including feeding and transportation for delegates, fuel for campaign travels among others.
“For now, I can’t say for a fact but I’m sure it should be somewhere over GH¢300,000. That is from somewhere July 2018 till now. It may be more, I am yet to reconcile…. Generally, the key elements include posters, branch visitations and most likely you would have to convey them; the cost of transportation, feeding, cost of buying fuel for your team and sometimes petty requests coming from delegates; you take care of medical bills, school bills and so on,” Xavier Sosu said.
Speaking on Eyewitness News, he stressed that such expenditures cannot be described as vote-buying since they do not have any direct link with the eventual choice of delegates on the day of voting.
He said his gestures and the corresponding expenditures could best be described as a show of “love” and “care” for delegates and constituents he sought to lead.
“I think it is about showing care, love, and concern for the people that you seek to lead. I think vote-buying has to do with things that are directly connected with the elections where you directly give them something to influence the mind of delegates for that purpose,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu, host of Eyewitness News on Monday.
