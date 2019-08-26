NDC primaries: Oye Lithur congratulates Ramadan and pledges her support

Nana Oye Lithur, a former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has congratulated Mohammed Adamu Ramadan after the former beat her to the Adentan parliamentary slot in the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.
Mohammed Adamu Ramadan pulled 730 votes to Nana Oye Lithur’s 559 votes in the primaries.
Nana Oye Lithur, who is a lawyer was a known human rights advocate and served as Gender Minister in the Mahama government.
Adamu Ramadan is the brother of the second lady, Samira Bawumia.
Oye Lithur on Instagram congratulated Ramadan and pledged to support him to win the Adentan seat come 2020.
Oye Lithur Instagram read: A few months ago I embarked on a journey of servitude, a journey to protect the interests of all constituents in Adentan. Together with my team, we travelled across Adentan to bring my message of hope and rejuvenation for our great party and our constituency.
Even more importantly, it was my privilege and honour to listen to you. You shared the concerns you have about our constituency and our party. You shared your inspiring visions of what is possible if we work together.
You welcomed me into your homes and communities and I am extremely grateful for this.
The underlying principle of democracy is that the people have the ultimate say in who represents them, and for those of us who wish to serve we are presented with one of two options: Now or later. For me the people of Adentan chose later, and yet I’m still grateful to have been considered.
My ultimate aim is to serve and I make a solemn pledge that I will continue in that stead. I will continue to put my energy, my experience, my voice and all my resources at your disposal. I will spend every hour working for your best interests, for the great NDC and for the Adentan constituency.
There are still victories in defeat, one of which is the comradery built over this campaign period. I lost the opportunity to serve but I gained a wonderful family.
To everyone who believed in OYE and shared in my vision I say a big thank you, the sleepless nights and tireless efforts will not be forgotten.
Well done to Ramadan and his team, I have called and sent him a message to congratulate him.
You have won the battle, it is now time to come together under one umbrella to win the war. My team and I will be at your service when called upon and together we will work to bring the Adentan seat back home to the NDC.
In all of this may we find solace in a piece of beautiful and timeless writing; Invictus by the poet William Ernest Henley. In the face of all the torrents of life, he stayed focused, resilient and unbroken; so do I. ‘’Under the bludgeonings of chance, my head is bloody but unbowed’’
Signed
Hon. Nana Oye Lithur
Citizen of Adentan
The Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency currently is Yaw Buaben Asamoah of the NPP.
