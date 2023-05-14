NDC primaries: See the Incumbent MPs who lost their bids

Several incumbent Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lost their chance to represent their constituents in the upcoming 2024 elections as they were defeated in the party's internal elections on Saturday.
A.B.A Fuseini, the MP for Sagnarigu, lost to newcomer Attah Issah, who secured 801 votes compared to Fuseini's 330.
Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the South Tongu MP, also lost his slot to Maxwell Kwame Lukutor. Lukutor won with 597 votes while Woyome polled 562 votes.
In Kpando, the incumbent MP Dela Sowah was defeated by Sebastian Fred Deh with 332 votes to 281 votes. Dr Kwabena Donkor, the MP for Pru East, lost to Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, who beat the incumbent with 474 votes.
Augustine Tawiah, the MP for Bia West, lost his nomination to Mustapha Amadu Tanko, who won with 935 votes against Tawiah's 452 votes. In Bongo, Edward Bawa, the MP, lost his bid to Charles Bawaduah with 535 votes, while he got 509 votes.
1. Kwabena Donkor – Pru East
2. ABA Fuseini – Sagnerigu
3. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga
4. Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central
5. Edward Bawa – Bongo
6. Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains
7. Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East
8. Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi
9. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu
10. Della Sowah – Kpando
11. Augustine Tawia – Bia West
12. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South
13. Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central
14. Christian Otuteye – Sege
15. Kobena Woyome – South Tongu
16. Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central
17. Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye – Biakoye