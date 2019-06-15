NDC projects completed does not tally with monies they borrowed - Kweku Baako

Editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says the projects undertaking by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under former President Mahama's regime does not add up to the amount of monies they borrowed.
His comments come on the back of the NDC criticising the current NPP government for raising Ghana's debt after several borrowing.
The NDC have criticized President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for borrowing carelessly which continues to affect the nation's debt.
Kweku Baako, however, believes the NDC has no moral rights to criticize because the project they did in Ghana did not tally with the amount of monies they borrowed.
"All the flagship project of the NDC doesn't add up to the amount that was borrowed. So where is the rest of the cash? I won't say someone has spent it"
"I hear my NDC friends site the circle interchange, Legon hospital, ridge hospital. It cost about 4 billion dollars but you have borrowed around 20 billion dollars" he said on Joy FM's NewsFile.
However, Member of Tamale North Constituency Alhassan Suhuyini read a tweet that suggested Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the run-up to the 2016 General elections said the NPP would not borrow to develop the nation but would invest all the country has in order to achieve that target.
The Office of the Vice President quickly dismissed the tweet and said the account is a fake one and does not belong to the Vice President.
Several borrowings by different administration has seen Ghana's debt rise to $80b within 2 years.
