NDC provides reasons why they were not present at vigilantism dialogue today

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has provided reasons why they were not present at the vigilantism dialogue today.
The NDC did not show up for discussions on the draft roadmap to address political vigilantism.
Speaking to Citi FM, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia explained that the party had an emergency which was duly communicated to the National Peace Council.
"We had an emergency so we called the Chairman of the National Peace Council to explain our inability to be there today and called for a postponement of the meeting, the emergency was related to the fact that our chairman who is the leader of the delegation has to make a court appearance today and we don't see how he can be at Aburi and at the court at the same time....."
READ ALSO : Parliament approves amended Vigilantism Bill
The council’s chair, Professor Emmanuel Asante, however, added that the NDC has received a copy of the draft roadmap.
“They [the NDC] are fully aware that this document is being discussed. The outcome will be conveyed to them and date will be set for the public signing after we have endorsed it.”
The National Peace Council called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC to honestly endorse and adopt the Draft Roadmap and Code of Conduct on political vigilantism.
READ ALSO : NDC, NPP to commence discussions with stakeholders to eliminate vigilantism
By the end of the deliberations, the NPP had accepted the roadmap in principle. This outcome is expected to be conveyed to the NDC.
The document has been developed by a Technical Committee as part of ongoing dialogue aimed at ending political vigilantism.
Speaking at the commencement of today’s dialogue, Prof Asante said the document will assist existing legislations and other frameworks on ending the vigilantism.
The dialogue was instituted by the National Peace Council following the events that violence that erupted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.
Though there were initial bumps between the NDC and the NPP, both parties have said they are committed to ending political vigilantism.