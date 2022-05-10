Prime News Ghana

NDC releases timetable for its internal elections

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the timetable for its internal elections approved by the National Executive Committee of (NEC) of the party.

All newly created Branches shall have new Branch Executive; Only members of a branch who registered by 2018 can contest; All members with their names on the branch register can vote, a notice issued on Tuesday May 10 said.

Below is the full timetable

TIME TABLE FOR ELECTIONS APPROVED BY NEC

Limited branch registration:May to June , 2022.

Branch elections: June to July, 2022

Ward Elections- August

Constituency Conference: Sept, 2022

Regional conference
October, 2022

National congress
November, 2022
Please Take Note

All newly created Branches shall have new Branch Executives
Only members of a branch who registered by 2018 can contest
All members with their names on the branch register can vote.