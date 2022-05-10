NDC releases timetable for its internal elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the timetable for its internal elections approved by the National Executive Committee of (NEC) of the party.
All newly created Branches shall have new Branch Executive; Only members of a branch who registered by 2018 can contest; All members with their names on the branch register can vote, a notice issued on Tuesday May 10 said.
Below is the full timetable
TIME TABLE FOR ELECTIONS APPROVED BY NEC
Limited branch registration:May to June , 2022.
Branch elections: June to July, 2022
Ward Elections- August
Constituency Conference: Sept, 2022
Regional conference
October, 2022
National congress
November, 2022
Please Take Note
