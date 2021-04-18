NDC should produce evidence of my suspension - Koku Anyidoho

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has Koku Anyidoho says he has not been suspended by the party as it was earlier communicated.
The CEO of the Atta-Mills institute hit out at GhanaWeb and Myjoyonline as two platforms who are drumming home his suspension.
He went on Twitter to call them out and said if the NDC has suspended him they should produce evidence.
"Let Myjoyonline and Ghanaweb know that the NDC has not suspended me. Do not fall for the jokes of False Press Releases. If I have been suspended; let them produce the evidence."
The NDC in February this year released a statement in which they said they have suspended Koku Anyidoho.
NDC in a statement confirming his suspension said two members of the party lodged a complaint against his conduct which is viewed to have breached the party's disciplinary code for members.
The petitioners are: Mr. Mubarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Conn. Officer). Eric Adjei (Bono Reg. Dep. Com. Off).
The party then held a meeting on January 20, 2021, and decided to suspend Mr Anyidoho and the petitions have been referred to the party's disciplinary committee for further action.
Read excerpts of the statement below:
At its meeting on the 20th January. 2021, TEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are: Mr. Mubarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Conn. Officer). Eric Adjei (Bono Reg. Dep. Com. Off).
At the end of its deliberations the following decisions were taken in accordance with articles 46(I). 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the Party’s Constitution.
I. That with immediate effect your membership of the NDC be suspended
2. That the petitions be referred to the Party’s disciplinary committee for further action
You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.