NDC will build new Islamic College of Education - Prof Opoku Agyemang

Running mate for the NDC Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang says the party will build a new Islamic College of Education to train Arabic teachers.
This was disclosed by Prof Opoku Agyemang during a meeting with Zongo chiefs in Ejura Sekyere Dumase in Ashanti Region.
According to her, this will enable the teachers to have the needed training to be able to guide the students in Arabic.
She stated that the NDC's manifesto has a lot of good plans for the Muslim community in Ghana.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has also indicated that his next administration will establish two Islamic Senior High Schools in the southern and northern sectors for the Zongo communities.
He also stated that the next NDC government will beef up infrastructure and logistics in the already existing Islamic Colleges of Education to recruit and train more teachers.
According to Mr Mahama, the next NDC administration will “strengthen and resource the Islamic Education Unit under the Ghana Education Service to enable the unit to monitor and recruit more Islamic/ Arabic tutors.”
Speaking at the Party’s manifesto launch on Monday, 7 September 2020 in Accra, he also promised to pay Arabic teachers monthly allowances, adding that the NDC will fund the Zongo development and development in Deprived Urban Settlements, through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).
Mr Mahama stated that the 2020 People’s Manifesto is “a social contract” the NDC has with the people of Ghana that will create equal opportunities for all.