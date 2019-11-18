NDC to hold primaries on Dec. 14 in Ashanti Region

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on December 14, 2019, hold parliamentary primaries 20 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.
The party in a statement signed by their National Organiser, Joshua Akamba said: “The Functional Executive Committee in consultation with the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress announces the notice of elections for the conduct of Parliamentary Primary Elections in 20 constituencies in the Ashanti Region in accordance with Article 41(1) of the NDC Constitution. Nominations will open for 3 days from Monday, November 18, 2019, to Wednesday Novem ber 20, 2019.
It continued: The following dates shall also apply for the other electoral activities: Filing of nomination: November 25, 2019 Vetting of Aspirants: 26th and 27th November, 2019 Election: December 14, 2019 The Constituencies are: Atwima Nwabiagya North, Atwima Nwabiagya South, Afigya Kwabre North, Kwabre East, Obuasi East, Obuasi West, Adansi Akrofuom, Manso Adubia, Bekwai, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo, Afigya Sekyere East, Kumawu, Effiduase Asokore, Bosome Freho, Asante Akim South, Asante Akim North, Asante Akim Central, Ejisu, Oforikrom and Bantama”.