NDC to open nominations for parliamentary primaries ahead of 2020 elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will open nominations for the party's parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2020 general elections.
The nominations will be opened from July 10 to July 12, 2019.
One condition is that NDC members who wish to contest for the parliamentary primaries must hail from the constituency where they want to contest or be a resident of the place for an accumulative period of five years within the last 10 years.
Additionally, interested persons must be an active member of the party for at least four years and must not be a member of any other party.
Furthermore, executive members at the constituency, regional and national levels are not qualified to contest unless they resign from their positions.
General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on Thursday, July 4, addressing a press conference in Accra said interested and qualified party members willing to contest for the parliamentary slot on the ticket of the NDC were required to pick up forms at the party’s constituency offices in all the regions.
The press conference was to outdoor the modalities and regulations for the party’s parliamentary elections
The cost of the forms, he said, had been fixed at GH¢2000 with the filing fees fixed at GH¢35,000 for all contestants except female and
Persons with Disability (PWDs) who were to pay GH¢17,500.
