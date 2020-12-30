NDC to petition Supreme Court today over 2020 Election results

The NDC is expected to petition the Supreme Court today over the 2020 Election results.
The 21 days window provided by the constitution to challenge election results elapses today.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has yesterday approved the party’s decision to go to court to challenge the results of the 2020 elections.
The party is expected to commence the legal processes today.
The party had earlier given indications that it will petition the Supreme Court over the election results on Wednesday, December 30.
Reports say the legal team of the NDC will be led by private legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata.